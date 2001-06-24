Inspire hit as partner Genentech drops drug

Inspire Pharmaceuticals suffered a share-price lashing followingGenentech's decision to pull out of a collaboration on a new class of drugs for respiratory diseases. Inspire's stock lost 38% of its value on the day of the announcement (June 20), with shares falling $2.41 to $12. Genentech's share price, however, was boosted by the news and rose $1.60 to $54.14.
Inspire has reacquired all rights to the P2Y2 agonist compounds, which include INS365 for the treatment of chronic bronchitis (in Phase II trials) and INS37217 for cystic fibrosis (in Phase I/II), at no cost. Genentech stressed that decision was not an indictment of the potential of the drugs, but was based on a strategic review of it own development portfolio and competing priorities.
Inspire has received more than $16 million in equity investments and cash payments from Genentech since the alliance was established in 1999 (Marketletters passim). Christy Shaffer, Inspire's chief executive, said that "though this news is unexpected and disappointing, we are very pleased to be regaining rights to these potentially valuable and important products. Inspire has the resources to move these programs aggressively forward to add substantial value to the company."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze