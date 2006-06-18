Friday 22 November 2024

Intercell signs $47M JE vacc deal with Novartis

18 June 2006

Austrian vaccines specialist Intercell AG has agreed on a marketing and distribution agreement for its Japanese Encephalitis vaccine with Swiss drug major Novartis, covering the USA, Europe and certain other markets in Asia and Latin America. Intercell intends to initially commercialize the vaccine on its own in the armed forces and military personnel market.

Under this marketing and distribution deal, Intercell is entitled to milestone payments of up to 37.0 million euros ($46.6 million), depending on final Phase III clinical trial data, as well as handling US and European regulatory approvals. In turn, Novartis has committed to an equity investment of up to 30 million euros in Intercell's recently-announced public offering (Marketletter June 19).

The product is a modern cell culture-based vaccine which is manufactured at the firm's plant in Scotland. Intercell stated that it will retain all development and production rights and will continue to lead its global development through regulatory pathways.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze