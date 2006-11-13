InterMune and Roche in HCV licensing deal

USA-based biotechnology company firm InterMune says that it has signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Swiss drug major Roche, under which it has outlicensed worldwide development and commercialization of its hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor program. The firm added that this follows notification of early termination of the required Hart-Scott-Rodino anti-trust waiting period.
Under the terms of the deal, InterMune will receive an upfront payment of $60.0 million. In addition, the Swiss firm has agreed to provide funding for 67% of the global development costs associated with the lead protease inhibitor candidate ITMN-191.
InterMune added that, assuming that the agent is successfully developed and commercialized in the USA and around the world, it could receive up to $470.0 million in total, including a potential $35.0 million payment in the next 12 months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze