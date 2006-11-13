InterMune and Roche in HCV licensing deal

USA-based biotechnology company firm InterMune says that it has signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Swiss drug major Roche, under which it has outlicensed worldwide development and commercialization of its hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor program. The firm added that this follows notification of early termination of the required Hart-Scott-Rodino anti-trust waiting period.

Under the terms of the deal, InterMune will receive an upfront payment of $60.0 million. In addition, the Swiss firm has agreed to provide funding for 67% of the global development costs associated with the lead protease inhibitor candidate ITMN-191.

InterMune added that, assuming that the agent is successfully developed and commercialized in the USA and around the world, it could receive up to $470.0 million in total, including a potential $35.0 million payment in the next 12 months.