Internet OTC drug sales legal in Poland

The selling via the Internet of non-prescription drugs is legal, the Provincial Court in Warsaw, Poland, has ruled. The judgement overturns a previously-unfavorable decision by one of the country's provincial pharmaceutical inspectors and will benefit 100 Internet-based pharmacies. The court's verdict implemented European Union rules and a ruling of the European Court of Justice.

In other news, Miaxigra, a copycat version of USA-headquartered global drug behemoth Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil citrate) is beginning to be sold in pharmacies in spite of a two-year legal battle with Polish drugmaker Polpharma. The local firm claims the active substance of Miaxigra was elaborated by a research team from Pharmaceutical Institute in Warsaw and sells it at a discount compared with the US firm's branded product.