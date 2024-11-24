Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

IntraBio

A biopharma company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical needs​.

IntraBio’s platform technologies result from decades of research and collaboration with universities and institutions worldwide. Its clinical programs are based upon the expertise in lysosomal function and intracellular signaling of its scientific founders from the University of Oxford and the University of Munich.

The company's lead candidate is IB1001, an orally administered, modified amino acid (N-Acetyl-L-Leucine). In March 2024, IntraBio announced that the US FDA had accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for IB1001 for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC). The NDA was based on the results of a Pivotal Phase III trial (IB1001-301) for adult and pediatric patients with NPC that met all primary and key secondary endpoints and showed IB1001 improved neurological signs and symptoms, functioning, and quality of life versus placebo.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest IntraBio News

Second historic Niemann-Pick disease nod from US FDA
25 September 2024
More IntraBio news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze