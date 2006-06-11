IOF 2006 delegates hear that osteoporosis is "woefully" under-treated and diagnosed

The 4,000 delegates that attended the biannual world congress of the International Osteoporosis Foundation heard that osteoporosis is widely under-diagnosed and under-treated, revealing a huge untapped market for the pharmaceutical industry.

According to key presentations at the Toronto, Canada, conference, this crippling bone disease which affects one in three men and women over 50, is not being properly treated with alarmingly high discontinuation rates among patients that are getting the drugs they need.

Inadequate screening for at-risk patients