Ipsen licenses MSD's Adrovance in France

Paris, France-based drugmaker Ipsen has licensed the domestic co-marketing rights to Adrovance, its fixed combination of alendronate sodium and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3), from MSD, a unit of US drug major Merck & Co.
Indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis in patients at risk of vitamin D deficiency, Adrovance reduces the risk of vertebral and hip fractures. MSD currently markets this product under the brand name Fosavance.
Under the terms of the deal, Ipsen will source the product from MSD, market and sell it under the brand name Adrovance in France. Financial details were not disclosed.
