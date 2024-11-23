J&J 3rd Qtr Earnings Rise But Sales Hit By Strong $

Major US health care group Johnson & Johnson has reported that theimpact of the stronger dollar relative to foreign currencies led to just a slight increase in third quarter sales in 1997 of 3.4% to $5.59 billion, compared with the same period last year, although earnings rose to $855 million, up 14%. Earnings per share for the third quarter jumped 14.3% to $0.64.
Despite the negative currency effect, the group's pharmaceutical sales continued to show strong growth, increasing by 5.6% to $1.9 billion. Domestic turnover grew 14.9% to $993 million, while international sales, which posted gains in local currency, decreased by 2.9% to $925 million.
Once again, growth was driven by the antipsychotic Risperdal (risperidone), Procrit (erythropoietin) for the treatment of anemia, Duragesic (fentanyl), a transdermal patch for chronic pain and Propulsid (cisapride), a gastrointestinal product. During the quarter, J&J also announced an agreement with NeoRx for its oncology product Avicidin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze