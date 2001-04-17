Friday 22 November 2024

J&J beats forecasts with 14% EPS rise

17 April 2001

US health care company Johnson & Johnson reported net earnings up 14.2%at $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2001, while earnings per share improved 14% to $1.06, which is $0.02 ahead of Thompson Financial/ First Call consensus forecasts. The news sent J&J's stock up 1.7% by mid-session on the day of the announcement (April 17). Group sales for the quarter rose 6.5% to $7.8 billion.

Worldwide pharmaceutical turnover was $3.3 billion, representing an operational increase of 9.8% on the like, year-earlier period. Domestics sales improved 9.1% while international revenues grew 10.9% operationally but were offset by a negative currency impact of 7.2%. The company says that, excluding the currency impact and the withdrawal of Propulsid (cisapride) due to a series of cardiovascular events (Marketletter April 3, 2000), global drug sales were up 15.1%.

Driving the pharmaceutical division's growth for the quarter were Procrit/Eprex (epoetin alfa) for anemia, the antipsychotic Risperdal (risperidone), Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, the transdermal chronic pain treatment patch Duragesic (fentanyl), Topamax (topiramate), an antiepileptic, and Acipex/Pariet (rabeprazole), a proton pump inhibitor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze