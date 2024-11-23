J&J Expanding Operations In Israel

Ralph Larson, chief executive of Johnson & Johnson, has said that thegroup intends to rapidly expand its operations in Israel, following the recent acquisition by J&J's Cordis unit of local firm Biosense, a medical sensor technology company which makes catheter-based cardiovascular navigation systems.
Local reports said Biosense shareholders were to receive $400 million in J&J shares, although the US company declined to disclose terms. Reports quoted by Reuters cited J&J forecasts estimating a potential $2 billion market for Biosense products.
