J&J's 1st-qtr 2006 earnings up 16.4%, but sales weak

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson has announced first quarter 2006 sales of $13.0 billion, up a modest 1.2%. Net earnings for the period were $3.3 billion, a 16.4% increase on the year earlier period, which equates to diluted earnings per share of $1.10. The firm added that this includes the $368.0 million it received following the termination of its 2004 agreement to acquire US medical device maker Guidant, which was bettered by Boston Scientific (Marketletter January 30).
Also during the first quarter, the company reported that it incurred $29.0 million in process R&D charges associated with its purchase, through two of its member companies, of Miami, Florida-based Hand Innovations and French firm Future Medical Systems.
1st-qtr pharmaceutical sales down 2.2%
