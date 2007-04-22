J&J's 1st-qtr profits slip 22% on Conor buy

US health care major Johnson & Johnson says that its net income for the first quarter of 2007 was $2.6 billion, or $0.88 per share, down 22.1% on the comparable period last year. The firm added, however, that it had incurred costs of $807.0 million as a result of its acquisition of Conor Medsystems late last year (Marketletter November 27, 2006) and that, excluding this charge, its earnings per share would have been $1.16.
1st-qtr sales climb 15.7%
J&J said that the impact of acquisition charges had more than offset its record first-quarter sales results, which increased 15.7% to $15.0 billion. The firm added that this growth was based on increased domestic revenues, up 11.9% to $8.2 billion, with pharmaceuticals contributing $4.03 billion, up 9%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze