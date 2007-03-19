J&J subsids receive three US subpoenas

Global health care giant Johnson & Johnson says that it has received three separate subpoenas from the Office of the US Attorney in Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, in relation to the sale and marketing of several of its drug products. The company said that it has already notified the US Securities and Exchange Commission of the issue, and added that it intends to cooperate fully with the investigations.
The subpoenas request information regarding the antipsychotic Risperdal (risperidone), which is sold by J&J subsidiary Janssen; the anticonvulsant Topamax (topiramate), marketed by Ortho-McNeil; and Natrecor (nesiritide), the firm's treatment for acutely decompensated congestive heart failure with dyspnea, marketed in the USA by J&J company Scios. The focus of the investigations is J&J's role in the supervision of its subsidiaries, as well as information used in the promotion of the three drugs.
Centocor also under investigation
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze