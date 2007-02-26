J&J unit launches movie documentary, slashes DTC ads

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Centocor has launched an unadvertised documentary which is showing in movie theaters across the USA from March 17, following a premiere at the Directors Guild of America Theater in New York.

The documentary, titled InnerState (58 minutes), follows the lives of three people living with psoriasis, Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis. The documentary does not mention Centocor or its product Remicade (infliximab) which, as a treatment for inflammatory disorders affecting the immune system, is prescribed for all three conditions.

Apart from the innovation of making an actual movie to encourage people to speak to physicians about possible medical conditions, Centocor has also decided to follow the recent entertainment industry trend of posting preview clips of the documentary on video-sharing web site YouTube (www.youtube.com).