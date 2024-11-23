James Callahan Resigns From Ciba-Geigy

US pharmaceutical division president at Ciba-Geigy, James Callahan has resigned from his post. He also resigns as designated chief executive of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, to be formed from the merger of Ciba and Sandoz, pending regulatory approval in the USA. His early resignation is said to have been offered because of "personal and professional reasons."

Edgar ("Bill") Fullager of Sandoz Corporation will act as the designated chief executive of Novartis until a new one is appointed. In this capacity, he assumes responsibility for guiding the integration of the pharmaceutical businesses of Ciba and Sandoz in the USA.

Recruiting for a new chief executive has begun. Pierre Douaze of Ciba-Geigy and designated head of Novartis' group health care operations said: "we have high expectations for our US operations and will recruit a top level executive. We are looking for a manager with outstanding industry experience, a far-reaching vision and solid understanding of business strategies necessary to excel in the rapidly changing US pharmaceutical market, and an ability to lead a marketing-driven operation with a rich pipeline and a strong series of product launches."