Japan and South Korea issue Tamiflu warnings

Health officials in Japan have ordered the importer of Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) to warn physicians that they should not be prescribing it to teenagers, following reports of psychiatric events linked to the drug. Since the Japanese announcement on March 21, the government of South Korea has said that it will issue similar guidance on the product, according to a report by Agence France Press.

In a previously-issued statement, the Swiss drug maker said that no causal link had been established between neuropsychiatirc symptoms and treatment with its product, adding that US data indicates a comparable occurrence of such events between treated and non-treated groups.