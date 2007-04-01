Japan and South Korea issue Tamiflu warnings

Health officials in Japan have ordered the importer of Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) to warn physicians that they should not be prescribing it to teenagers, following reports of psychiatric events linked to the drug. Since the Japanese announcement on March 21, the government of South Korea has said that it will issue similar guidance on the product, according to a report by Agence France Press.
In a previously-issued statement, the Swiss drug maker said that no causal link had been established between neuropsychiatirc symptoms and treatment with its product, adding that US data indicates a comparable occurrence of such events between treated and non-treated groups.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze