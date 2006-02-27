Japan recalculates eight drug ingredients due to high sales

It has been decided at a recent meeting of the Chuikyo, the Japanese Central Social Insurance Medical Council, that National Health Insurance drug prices of Japan's best-selling eight ingredients (21 products) which have exceeded the sales forecast before their launches will be to be reduced based on the recalculation method .

The eight ingredients included: Takepron (lansoprazole) and Lansap (lansoprazole/amoxicillin/clarithromycin) from Takeda; Pariet (rabeprazole) and Aricept (donepezil) from Eisai; Omeprazole/Omeprazone(omeprazole) from AstraZeneca/Mitsubishi Pharma; Tamiflu (oseltamivir) from Chugai; Rebetol (ribavirin) from Schering-Plough; and Rituxan (rituximab) from Zenyaku Kogyo.

Products whose sales have reached twice that anticipated before launch and exceed 15.0 billion yen ($127.5 million) are applicable to the recalculation method due to the market expansion. The prices of products can be lowered by an average rate of over 6.7%.