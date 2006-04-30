Japan's Chuikyo clears seven NCEs, including Plavix and Femara

Seven New Chemical Entities/11 products, including Urief (silodosin), Plavix (clopidogrel) and Femara (retrozole) were approved at Japan's Chuikyo (the Central Social Insurance Medical Council) general meeting on April 19. These drugs will all be added to the National Health Insurance drug price list on April 28.
Among the newly-approved drugs, Kissei Pharmaceutical's Urief, whose NHI prices for 2mg and 4mg capsules are 51.70 yen ($0.45) and 102.90 yen (205.80 yen per day), respectively, was calculated under the similar efficacy comparison method using Harnal (tamsulosin) of Astellas with the price of 178.90 yen (178.90 yen a day) as a comparator. The drug was granted a premium for usefulness of 10%.
Urief, an alpha-1 receptor blocker, is approved for the treatment of urinary disturbances associated with prostatic hypertrophy. The expected sales of the drug for the first year and at the peak in the 10th year are put at 5.7 billion yen and 37.9 billion yen, respectively, according to data from the Chuikyo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze