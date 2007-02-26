Friday 22 November 2024

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo aims for sales of 960B yen in 2009, by growing oversees

26 February 2007

"We are aiming at increasing sales of 785.0 billion yen ($6.44 billion) in fiscal 2006 (estimate) to 960.0 billion yen in fiscal 2009 by expanding the overseas sales ratio to 40% or more of total sales," Takashi Shoda, president and chief executive of Daiichi Sankyo, said at the press conference to announce the company's First Mid-term Business Management Plan: FY2007-FY2009. The firm, which will complete its business integration in April this year, drew up the plan as an initial step to materialize its long-term Vision for 2015.

In this, Daiichi Sankyo aims to become a "global drug-discovery-oriented company," with the goals of 1,500.0 billion yen in sales, 25% or more in operating profit margin and a 60% or over foreign sales ratio in 2015. The company will focus on R&D in the therapeutic fields of thrombosis, diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disease/rheumatoid arthritis to establish its pipeline as one of the top among world drugmakers.

Will look outside in to enhance cancer R&D

