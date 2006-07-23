Friday 22 November 2024

Japan stock market week to July 17, 2006

23 July 2006

Tokyo saw another pullback in the week to July 17 (four trading days because July 17 was a national holiday in Japan), with a four-day losing streak. The Nikkei 225 dropped 4.5% to close below the 15,000 mark for the first time since June 28, while the Topix index fell 4.5%. Among factors which pushed down the market were concerns and uncertainties about external issues including a pullback of New York markets, a resurgence of a hike in crude oil prices and tensions in the Middle East region. Players were not encouraged by the Bank of Japan's raising of the short-term interest rate target to 0.25% from nearly zero for the first time in six years.

The pharmaceutical index ended down 2.3% but outperformed the market. Astellas inched up 0.5% as it reported, together with Ono Pharmaceuticals, that they had submitted an application for marketing approval in Japan for their jointly-developed ONO-5920/YM529 (minodronic acid hydrate) for the treatment of osteoporosis. The drug is expected to be one of the most potent bisphosphonates which increases bone mass by suppressing osteoclasts (cells involved in bone destruction). Astellas' share action was also helped by the announcement that the company and the co-development partner Cardiome Pharma of the USA had discussed with the Food and Drug Administration the "refusal to file" letter issued by the FDA in May for RSD1235 for the acute conversion of atrial fibrillation. Following the talks, it was decided that the amended New Drug Application would be re-submitted after a comprehensive reappraisal and audit of the NDA documents. Ono dipped 0.9%.

Daiichi Sankyo closed 1.7% lower, without responding to the launch, with GlaxoSmithKline, of a new dry syrup formulation of Zyrtec (cetirizine), a selective H1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. Along with the marketed tablet of Zyrtec, the dry syrup formulation will be manufactured by UCB Japan and distributed by Daiichi Sankyo and GSK. The new formulation is targeted for patients who have difficulty taking tablet or capsule agents.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze