Kenyan drug access bill faces lobbying

Legislators in Kenya, who are now debating legislation to permit importsof generic HIV/AIDS drugs under World Health Organization exemptions, could come under pressure from the multinational drug industry to pass a watered-down version, according to Chris Ouma, HIV/AIDS coordinator of Action Aid Kenya.
The legislative battle over cheap imports has moved to Kenya from South Africa, following the collapse of the industry's case there (Marketletters passim), and Dr Ouma has urged parliament to pass the Industrial Properties bill, which is now in committee, "without any changes whatsoever," reports the Associated Press.
The AP quotes William Kiari, commercial director of GlaxoSmithKline in Kenya, as saying that the firm does not necessarily oppose the bill but does want to meet with parliamentarians on it, and parliamentary health committee chairman Newton Kulundu as confirming that industry representatives have sought a meeting.
