Kliofem Available In The UK

Kliofem (estradiol/norethisterone acetate) has been launched in the UK by Novo Nordisk for the treatment of symptoms due to estrogen deficiency and the prophylaxis of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at risk of developing fractures.

The company noted that therapy should not be started earlier than one year after the last natural period due to the "unacceptably high" risk of vaginal bleeding if administered earlier. The prescription- only-medicine is priced at L39.60 ($63.00) for 3 x 28 tablets (enough for three months' treatment).