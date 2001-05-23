Knoll launches Reductil in UK

Abbott Laboratories' Germany-based unit Knoll, which it recentlyacquired along with BASF Pharma (Marketletter December 1 and 8, 2000), has launched its anti-obesity drug Reductil (sibutramine) in the UK, following European Union approval last month (Marketletter April 9).

Reductil is indicated as an adjunctive therapy within a weight management program for patients with nutritional obesity and a high BMI (30 kg/m2 or higher), or for patients with nutritional excess weight and a BMI of greater than 27 kg/m2 who also suffer other obesity-related risk factors, eg type 2 diabetes or dyslipidemia. Ayra Sharma of the Franz-Volhard Klinik in Germany, noted at the recent Modern Drug Therapy meeting in Deidesheim, Germany, that "obesity is a society disease which deserves medical attention and the long-term success of non-pharmacological attempts at weight loss is notoriously disappointing."

Dr Sharma went on to say that long-term weight control is achieved with Reductil following the "10, 20, 30 principle," which involves a daily program of a 10mg dose of Reductil (increased to 15mg when there is an inadequate response) which helps patients eat an average 20% less food, and should be combined with an extra 30 minutes of exercise a day. This strategy allows most patients to lose weight at a rate of 2-4kg per month and studies have shown that this is maintained whilst treatment is continued.