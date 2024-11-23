Korea's LG In Deal With Merck KGaA

LG Household & Health Care of Korea has signed an agreement with MerckKGaA to market its off-patent biopharmaceuticals globally through the German company's worldwide sales network, reports Korea Economic Weekly.
Under the agreement, Merck will market the company's products in the USA and Europe, while LG will retain marketing rights in Asia. The deal also provides for joint marketing of additional LG products under development.
The biopharmaceuticals involved in the deal include erythropoietin, alpha and gamma interferon, G-CSF and GM-CSF, and LG hopes that the marketing agreement with Merck will help it reach its goal of 500 billion won ($555 milllion) in sales by 2005.
