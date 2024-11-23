Korean Drug Cos In Alliances

A number of Korean pharmaceutical companies are forging or seekingstrategic alliances with each other or with foreign drugmakers. The latest moves are reportedly based on the need to increase sales through effective marketing.

LG Household and Healthcare has signed a deal with Boryung Biopharma to market vaccines for chickenpox and oral typhoid fever, while a tie-up has been agreed between Dongshin Pharmaceutical and SmithKline Beecham. Dongshin is said, according to Seoul media sources, to have been granted exclusive rights to commercialize SB's hepatitis A vaccine Havrix, and Varilix, a chickenpox vaccine.

Roche Korea is reported to have reached a deal involving sales on consigment through Kwangdong and Sudo. Under the contract, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical is to commercialize Roche's Saridon-A, while Sudo will market four items, including Bactrim (co-trimoxazole).