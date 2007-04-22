Kosan's next-gen epothilone impresses in cancer models

California, USA-based drugmaker Kosan Biosciences says that data from a preclinical trial of its next-generation epothilone, KOS-1803, indicate that it has a high level of antitumor activity in a variety of cancer models. The findings were presented at this year's meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research in Los Angeles.
The firm said that KOS-1803, which it is developing in partnership with Swiss drug major Roche, shows excellent tumor penetration in breast, lung, prostate, colorectal and ovarian cancer models, as well as against neuroblastoma. The firm noted that it is currently completing preclinical assessment of the agent, adding that it has the potential to move into clinical trials.
Earlier this year, Kosan and Roche said that they intend to move their lead epothilone-based drug, KOS-1584, into Phase II clinical trials later this year (Marketletter March 5).
