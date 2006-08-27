Kosan selects names for its lead Hsp90 drugs

The USA's Kosan Biosciences has selected non-proprietary compound names for its two lead Hsp90 inhibitor compounds. KOS-953 is named tanespimycin and KOS-1022 is now called alvespimycin HCl. They have both been adopted by the US Adopted Names Council and the World Health Organization.

Tanespimycin is Kosan's most advanced Hsp90 inhibitor, currently in a Phase Ib trial in combination with Millennium Pharmaceuticals' Velcade (bortezomib) for multiple myeloma, as well as a Phase I single-agent trial in MM. Tanespimycin's other evaluations include a Phase II combination trial with Swiss drug major Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) for breast cancer. Kosan could also potentially initiate a Phase II/III registrational development program for tanespimycin in the late 2006-early 2007 timeframe, the firm added.

Alvespimycin HCl is Kosan's second-generation Hsp90 inhibitor, which has shown enhanced potency and ease of formulation with potentially more favorable dosing for solid tumors. The agent is currently in Phase I and Phase I/II evaluations.