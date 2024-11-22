Lamivudine In AIDS: Ph II/III Results

BioChem Pharma and Glaxo's antiviral lamivudine (3TC) is more effective in treating HIV infection in combination with zidovudine (Wellcome's Retrovir) than lamivudine alone, zidovudine alone or a combination of zidovudine and zalcitabine (Hoffmann-La Roche's Hivid).
Data from two North American and two European trials were presented on February 1 at the Second National Conference on Human Retroviruses and Related Infections, held in Washington DC, USA, last week. Details of the trial results will be included in next week's issue of the Marketletter.
Glaxo has exclusive rights to manufacture and sell lamivudine worldwide, with the exception of North America. In Canada, Glaxo will comarket the drug with BioChem via an equally-owned joint venture, while in the USA Glaxo will be the exclusive distributor for the joint venture.
