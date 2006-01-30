Lancet: Tamiflu bad choice against seasonal flu

A recent article in The Lancet medical journal has drawn criticism from drugmakers and medical officials after it claimed that neuraminidase inhibitor antivirals like Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza (zanamivir) should not be used during the flu season.

A team led by Tom Jefferson, an epidemiologist based in Rome, Italy, argues that, while Tamiflu works against the symptoms of classical influenza it does not work against the flu-like illness that predominates during the winter season. As doctors have no way of distinguishing viral strains, the researchers concluded that the use of Tamiflu and Relenza could cause resistance among the public.

In a press statement, Swiss drug major Roche said it "fundamentally disagreed" with the authors' conclusions, noting that Tamiflu was specifically developed for the treatment and prevention of seasonal influenza and that once the virus is circulating and its clearly defined symptoms are identified, it is easy to diagnose. Roche says it has never promoted Tamiflu for the control of flu-like symptoms.