Lanoteplase Tested In InTIME 2 Study

Bristol-Myers Squibb's new thrombolytic lanoteplase (nPA) has nowentered Phase III testing in the InTIME 2 study. The study will compare the safety and efficacy of single-bolus lanoteplaseversus accelerated alteplase (Genentech's Activase or tPA) for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction.

InTIME 2 follows on from an early Phase II study, InTIME, which found that 83% of patients receiving lanoteplase achieved complete or partial coronary blood flow within 90 minutes compared to 71.4% of those receiving tPA, a 14% difference (p<0.05). After 30 days, there was a trend toward fewer complications (heart failure, major bleeding, non-fatal second heart attacks, and death) in patients treated with lanoteplase compared with tPA.