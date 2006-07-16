Law firm Olswang expands bioscience capability

UK-based law firm Olswang, a specialist in the areas of biosciences, telecommunications, media and technology, says that it has become the first such company in the UK to offer a full bioscience service capability following the appointment of Robert Stephen. Dr Stephen, a qualified European patent attorney and chartered UK patent agent, joins the company from GlaxoSmithKline's intellectual property department.
Olswang went on to say that Dr Stephen's appointment expands its bioscience and IP groups to encompass the filing and prosecution of patents, a service that is not currently offered by any other UK law firm, the company noted.
It added that, in addition to its work in the field of IP, patents and pharmaceutical trade marks, it has been involved in the initial public offerings and investment activities undertaken by several leading bioscience companies. These include: the Phoqus group's L45.0 million ($57.3 million) IPO; Domantis' third round of financing, which raised $29.0 million; and the sale of Zeneus Holdings to US neurological specialist Cephalon, for approximately L207.0 million.
