Lek to construct 6.7M euro biopharma site

Slovenian drugmaker Lek, part of Novartis' Sandoz generics division, says that it is to develop and construct a new biopharmaceuticals development center on the outskirts of the country's capital, Ljubljana. The announcement, which was made during chief executive Janja Bratos' speech marking the company's 60th anniversary, also detailed the firm's plan to consolidate its leading position in the field of biopharmaceuticals.

Company focussed on biopharmaceuticals

According to Lek, the new facility, construction of which began this fall, will be a 2,800m2 site that will accommodate 100 experts in a diverse range of scientific disciplines, including biology, chemistry and pharmacy.