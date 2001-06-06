Leo and GlycoDesign move new antithrombotics into clinic

Denmark's Leo Pharmaceutical Products and GlycoDesign of Canada havestarted clinical trials of two new antithrombotic products. The candidates are low molecular weight dermatan sulfate, developed by Leo, and V21, an intermediate molecular weight heparin from GlycoDesign. The two companies entered into an agreement last year for the codevelopment of the two products which, when used together, may offer benefits over heparin and low molecular weight heparin in terms of high activity and a low risk of bleeding.