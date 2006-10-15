Less price flexibility, more innovation: the market dynamics of targeted therapeutics

An analysis of how the market for high-profile, high-cost drugs differs from that of traditional counterparts is the subject of a new study published by the Washington DC, USA-based think-tank, the American Enterprise Institute, titled: The Emerging Market Dynamics of Targeted Therapeutics. The article's authors, John Calfee and Elizabeth DuPre, found that targeted biotechnology drugs which attack specific disease-causing biological molecules are bringing new benefits to patients, while creating new pricing dynamics.
Calfee and DuPre noted that, unlike earlier types of drug, which tend to employ small molecule active ingredients that are synthesized via chemical reactions, most of the biologics are giant molecules that are produced as a result of gene or protein engineering. These have been created by utilizing recombinant DNA, molecular cloning, cell culture technology, or a combination of these techniques.
The authors found that there is a lack of a clear or consistent definition of the term "biologics" or even "biotechnology" the US Food and Drug Administration also does not have a regulatory classification for this area. This, in turn, has consequences for competition after patent-expiry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze