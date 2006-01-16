LibraGen and PFM sign process development deal

French firm LibraGen, a specialist bioprocess developer, says it has signed a partnership agreement with Pierre Fabre Medicament, France's second largest independent pharmaceutical company, to optimize the production of key ingredients in the latters medications. Under the terms of the deal, LibraGen will use its enzymatic technologies to bypass stages of the chemical synthesis process that are normally required during production.

"Biocatalysis is a tool which is revolutionizing chemical production processes in the pharmaceutical field," said Renaud Nalin, LibraGen's chief executive. Mr Nalin added that the accord reflects LibraGen's long-term strategy and desire to form relationships with the pharmaceutical industry. A spokesman for Fabre commented that the collaboration will allow it to set up new production processes using environmentally-friendly green chemistry, which would both strengthen its innovation and intellectual property position. Full financial details of the deal were not made public.