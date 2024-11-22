Lilly And Genentech Settle Out Of Court

An out-of-court settlement has been reached between the US drug companies Eli Lilly and Genentech regarding the patent infringement dispute filed by Genentech in relation to a recombinant growth hormone.
The long-standing dispute has been ended with Eli Lilly, which markets Humatrope, agreeing to pay Genentech around $145 million plus further payments based on the sale of certain products. The payments will be made in installments starting in March with an initial payment to Genentech of $25 million, followed by 16 quarterly payments of around $7.5 million. Lilly has indicated that the payments will not affect its financial statements as it has already made provisions for them.
Both companies have agreed to halt pending action against each other and have exchanged immunities from suit, licenses, or options to certain patented technology useful in the production of a number of recombinant products. They have also agreed on amendments to their 1978 insulin agreement relating to the manufacture and sale of recombinant human insulin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze