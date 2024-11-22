Lilly And US FTC Agree Over PCS Acquisition

More details are emerging regarding Eli Lilly's agreement with the US Federal Trade Commission regarding its acquisition of McKesson's pharmacy benefit manager PCS Health Systems, which is considered the USA's largest PBM.
Lilly is acquiring PCS for $4 billion but the deal will be governed by limits agreed with the FTC, which has investigated the proposed acquisition on grounds of it enabling Lilly to act in an anticompetitive nature (Marketletter October 31).
A consent agreement has been approved by the FTC, which requires Lilly to ensure that its drugs do not get unwarranted preferential treatment over competitors' products, maintaining an "open formulary." Lilly has also had to agree to the establishment of a "fire wall" which will ensure that the company will not raid sensitive information on its competitors.
