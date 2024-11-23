Lilly Cuts Costs As It Launches New Products

US drug company Eli Lilly is initiating a three-year strategic campaign to save $190 million a year in purchases of raw materials and services and to improve quality and service from its vendors. "Our purchases of raw materials and services amount to 57 cents out of every dollar we spend, so this initiative is aimed at the key element in the cost of the products we sell," commented Michael Eagle, vice president of manufacturing.
The global scale of the initiative will leverage purchases for operations around the world, said the firm. Previously, many supply purchases were made by individual sites using different suppliers, price structures and other factors. Teams are being assembled for most of the 66 categories that products and services are being put into, a process that will continue into 1997.
Jami Rubin and Glen Novarro of Schroder Wertheim are estimating earnings per share in the second quarter of 1996 at 62 cents for Eli Lilly, an increase of 15%. They say that launch costs for new products have weighed down the second quarter. The new products are key to replacing the company's aging portfolio.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze