Lilly increases ICOS offer 6% to $2.3B

USA-based drugmaker Eli Lilly says that it made an amendment to its proposed acquisition of US biotechnology firm ICOS. Under the revised terms, Lilly will buy all of ICOS's outstanding common stock for $34.0 per share, which represents a total purchase price of approximately $2.3 billion.

Lilly said that the new price, which is a $2 per share increase on the previously-announced merger agreement (Marketletter October 23, 2006), is its final and best offer. Sidney Taurel, Lilly's chief executive, said that the firm was confident that ICOS' shareholders would recognize the substantial value of the proposed deal.

ICOS' board of directors has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the terms of the amended agreement, and has set a new record date of December 26 for stockholders entitled to vote on the merger.