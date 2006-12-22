Lilly increases ICOS offer 6% to $2.3B

USA-based drugmaker Eli Lilly says that it made an amendment to its proposed acquisition of US biotechnology firm ICOS. Under the revised terms, Lilly will buy all of ICOS's outstanding common stock for $34.0 per share, which represents a total purchase price of approximately $2.3 billion.
Lilly said that the new price, which is a $2 per share increase on the previously-announced merger agreement (Marketletter October 23, 2006), is its final and best offer. Sidney Taurel, Lilly's chief executive, said that the firm was confident that ICOS' shareholders would recognize the substantial value of the proposed deal.
ICOS' board of directors has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the terms of the amended agreement, and has set a new record date of December 26 for stockholders entitled to vote on the merger.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze