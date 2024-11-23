Saturday 23 November 2024

Lilly Signs $100 Million Antibiotic Deal With Dura

1 September 1996

Eli Lilly has granted Dura Pharmaceuticals exclusive US market rights to its cephalosporin antibiotics Ceclor CD (cefaclor extended release tablets) and Keftab (cephelexin hydrochloride), for approximately $100 million plus additional contingent amounts. The agreement is expected to close this month, but is subject to review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Lilly's Ceclor CD formulation was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in June, and Dura says it hopes to market the drug in time for upcoming respiratory infection season. Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will continue to manufacture both products, and will continue to sell both branded and generic immediate-release cefaclor products. Lilly also says it will continue to promote its Lorabid (loracarbef) and develop new anti-infective drugs.

In 1995, Lilly entered into a similar deal with Dura for its Capastat Sulfate (capreomycin sylfate) and Seromycin (cycloserine) anti-infectives. The company says it wants to devote its resources to promoting its other products, particularly Prozac (fluoxetine) for depression, ReoPro (abciximab) for cardiovascular applications, Gemzar (gemcitabine) for cancer and Humalog (insulin lispro) for diabetes.

