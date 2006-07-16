LTKfarma established in France

LTKfarma, a French biopharmaceutical firm focused on cell therapy products derived from modified T-cells to treat leukemia and autoimmune diseases, has announced its creation and selected members to its advisory board.
Appointees drawn from industry include Alain Clergeot, president of Chugai Pharma France, and Tamara Joseph, general counsel and corporate secretary of Mayne Pharma and former vice president of Biogen Idec. Jean-Francois Labbe, a former chief operating officer of ProStrakan, joins from Hoechst Marion Roussel.
Laurent de Narbonne, general manager of Octapharma France, Belgium and Luxemburg, who is also chairman of the firm, joins the advisory board, together with Leo van Wersch, former president of Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals France.
