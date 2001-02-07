Lundbeck files first application to market new antidepressant escitalopram

Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck has filed the first application formarketing approval of its new single-isomer selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressant, Cipralex (escitalopram), with the Swedish health authorities.
Sweden has been selected as the rapporteur country for the European Union mutual recognition process for Cipralex, the follow-up to the company's best-selling antidepressant Cipramil (citalopram), which is marketed in the USA by Forest Laboratories as Celexa. Forest has said it is planning to file for approval of the drug in the USA in the first half of this year.
Rapid onset and good tolerability
