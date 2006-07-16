Friday 22 November 2024

MabThera gets EU go-ahead for RA and NHL

16 July 2006

Swiss drug major Roche says that MabThera (rituximab), its therapeutic antibody product, has been cleared by the European Commission for use in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Specifically, the product is approved in combination with methotrexate for adult patients with severe active RA who are intolerant to, or have had an inadequate response to, currently available therapies, including one of more-tumor necrosis factor-based regimen.

The EC's decision is based on the findings of the Phase III REFLEX (Randomized Evaluation of Long-term Efficacy of Rituximab in RA) study, which was a randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter evaluation of combined MabThera and methotrexate versus methotrexate alone (Marketletter July 3). The results of the program showed that treated patients achieved a statistically-significant improvement in symptoms, according to assessment via American College of Rheumatology criteria, after 24-weeks, in comparison with subjects receiving placebo and methotrexate. Roche noted that analysis of the data had not revealed any unexpected safety issues, but added that it would continue to monitor the product's safety profile over the long-term.

The firm said that RA is one of the most common forms of autoimmune disease, and is thought to affect around three million European citizens, up to 40% of whom do not respond satisfactorily to currently-available treatments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze