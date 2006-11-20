MabThera improves survival in NHL

A pivotal study published in the November 15 issue of Blood, the journal of the American Society of Hematology, has shown that two years of maintenance therapy with Roche's MabThera (rituximab) dramatically improves overall survival of patients suffering from indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
The Swiss drug major noted that the EORTC 20981 study concluded that the risk of death is halved for patients who receive MabThera maintenance therapy, compared to those who get no maintenance treatment, irrespective of their initial therapy.
Based on this data, Roche has received approval from the European authorities for a label extension for MabThera maintenance therapy for patients suffering from indolent lymphoma. In western Europe alone, 20,000 people are newly diagnosed with this condition every year, and around 40,000 are being treated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze