MabThera improves survival in NHL

A pivotal study published in the November 15 issue of Blood, the journal of the American Society of Hematology, has shown that two years of maintenance therapy with Roche's MabThera (rituximab) dramatically improves overall survival of patients suffering from indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

The Swiss drug major noted that the EORTC 20981 study concluded that the risk of death is halved for patients who receive MabThera maintenance therapy, compared to those who get no maintenance treatment, irrespective of their initial therapy.

Based on this data, Roche has received approval from the European authorities for a label extension for MabThera maintenance therapy for patients suffering from indolent lymphoma. In western Europe alone, 20,000 people are newly diagnosed with this condition every year, and around 40,000 are being treated.