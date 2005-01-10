Macugen an effective therapy for AMD

Pfizer's Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection) is an effective and well-tolerated treatment for neovascular ("wet") age-related macular degeneration, according to study results published in the December 30, 2004, issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Data from the VISION (Vascular endothelial growth factor Inhibition Study In Ocular Neovascularization) trial demonstrated that 70% of patients receiving Macugen 0.3mg lost less than three lines of vision on an eye chart used in the trial after 54 weeks, versus 55% of patients in the control group (p<0.001).
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