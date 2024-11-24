Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

MAIA Biotechnology

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer.

MAIA's lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells.

In September 2024, the company announced favorable interim survival benefit from THIO. A Phase II clinical trial, THIO-101, is evaluating THIO sequenced with Regeneron’s immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) cemiplimab (Libtayo) in patients with advanced NSCLC who failed two or more standard-of-care therapy regimens.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest MAIA Biotechnology News

MAIA Biotech releases Phase II results for THIO
11 September 2024
More MAIA Biotechnology news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze