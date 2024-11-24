MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA's lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells.

In September 2024, the company announced favorable interim survival benefit from THIO. A Phase II clinical trial, THIO-101, is evaluating THIO sequenced with Regeneron’s immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) cemiplimab (Libtayo) in patients with advanced NSCLC who failed two or more standard-of-care therapy regimens.