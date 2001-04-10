Mali, Cameroon to get cheap HIV/AIDS drugs

Mali has become the sixth African nation to sign an agreement under theAccelerating Access Initiative, giving it access to HIV/AIDS drug treatments at heavily discounted prices.

The country has signed up with Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim and Merck & Co under the AAI, which was established last spring (Marketletter May 22, 2000) by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and four other UN agencies with the above companies, plus Roche.

The deal cuts the cost of a month's antiretroviral drug treatment per patient from $485 to $85, but a Mali Health Ministry spokesman said that this price is still higher than the country's minimum monthly wage. The treatments will remain "inaccessible for the vast majority of those afflicted," he said, but the government plans subsidies of up to 100% for the poorest sufferers.