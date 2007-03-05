Medicaid "repeatedly overcharged" claim

The US Department of Justice has been criticized by activist group, Taxpayers Against Fraud, for allegedly failing to pursue law suits with sufficient aggression against drugmakers who are accused of overcharging the Medicaid, Medicare and the federal employees health benefits programs. Since 2001, federal and state authorities have recovered $3.9 billion in 16 cases of civil damages and criminal penalties against drug firms (Marketletters passim).

The House of Representatives' Committee Chairman on Oversight and Government Reform, Henry Waxman (Democrat, California), said that Medicaid was "repeatedly overcharged" and that drug firms "deliberately crafted business plans to avoid giving Medicaid the proper discounts."