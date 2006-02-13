Medisys et al resolve Roche patent dispute

Medisys says that Hypoguard USA, the operator of its US blood glucose monitoring business, has settled the patent infringement complaint brought by the diagnostics division of Swiss drug major Roche.
Apex Biotechnology Corp, Hypoguard USA, Medline and Roche Diagnostics say they have agreed to a settlement "favorable to all parties" for the patent infringement law suit pending in the US District Court Southern District of Indiana on January 31.
The market was relieved that Medisys would not have to pay royalties to Roche and shares in the UK-based mdeical products firm rose L0.0028 to L0.022, on the day of the announcement, February 4.
