Medtronic wins stent patent arbitration

An independent arbitration panel has found in favor of Medtronic in a case in which Johnson & Johnson/Cordis alleged that the Medtronic Driver stent and several other of the firm's stents infringed certain patents of its subsidiary Cordis. The arbitration panel issued its non-appealable decision on February 20 and the award became final on March 22.
Finding in favor of Medtronic on all issues before it, the panel ruled that the Medtronic stents in question were licensed under a 1997 settlement and cross-license agreement between the companies, and that a 1998 Cordis "covenant not to sue" barred Cordis from filing a law suit that Medtronic vascular products infringed Cordis' patents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze